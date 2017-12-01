King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation hosts ‘Jazz at the Beach’ fundraiser

Preserving and celebrating a people’s history is the mission of Savannah’s King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation.

Sunday, December 10, the organization will host a major fundraising event at the Beach Institute to support its work in the community.

‘Jazz at the Beach’ is an evening filled with food, fine wine, and music featuring local jazz greats: Trombonist Teddy Adams and the Three Divas — Huxsie Scott, Gina Rene, and Claire Frazier.

It will also include a silent auction and sneak preview of artwork by ‘Artie the Artist.’

Tickets are $60.

For more information, check out our interview in the video box or visit: beachinstitute.org