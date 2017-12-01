Kendra Gives Back to Benefit Island Hospice

Here’s a good way to help out a wonderful organization and get some Christmas shopping done at the same time.

Saturday, December 2, Kendra Scott will support the efforts of Island Hospice.

Hospice offers a support system that helps people live as actively as possible during a life-limiting illness.

From 1 pm to 4 pm, 20% of the stores proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit.

Call in orders during those hours include free shipping: (912) 335-4938.

Mark Douglas — a social worker and volunteer coordinator– at Island Hospice

tells us why this benefit is so important.