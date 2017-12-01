Help CrimeStoppers “putt” away crime in Savannah

With the swing of a golf club, you can help CrimeStoppers further their mission to cut crime in the Coastal Empire.

The 2nd Annual CrimeStoppers Mini Golf Tournament is this weekend.

All of the proceeds benefit the CrimeStoppers Reward Fund, which uses money to pay out cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.

The fun starts at 12:30 PM on Saturday December 2nd at Island Mini Golf and Games, and will feature food and prizes and activities for the kids.

For more about the event, and how you can sign up, visit: http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org.