City Council continues budget workshop with decisions to cut funds, jobs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah City Council continues a budget workshop today in an effort to deal with a proposed budget that calls for almost $13 million in cuts to services and staff.

About $3 million would be cut from the fire department which would require elimination of 36 positions. (16 are currently vacant so 20 people would actually be laid off).

The Council is currently considering options regarding the issuance of a fire fee that would help fund the fire department. There are a number of possible scenarios that would include rolling back the millage rate by 1 or 2 mills. For homeowners, those scenarios would carry a cost of $370 to about $190 depending on how much money the Council wants to raise and by when.

The fire fee may also be instituted at places like churches. However, discounts would be available to all property owners for updating fire protection plans like new smoke detectors for example. There would also be discounts for low income homeowners.