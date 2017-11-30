Two arrests made in Beaufort County shooting

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals located and arrested a suspect Thursday wanted for a Nov. 6 shooting at a Tiger Express on St. Helena Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, information provided by a citizen led the U.S. Marshals Service in Savannah to 43-year-old James Jabbar Williams.

Williams was located at an apartment complex off of E. Victory Drive and was arrested for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Violent Crime.

BCSO says those warrants were obtained by their investigators regarding the Tiger Express shooting.

One adult male victim was shot in the parking lot of the convenience store. The victim was hospitalized for his injuries.

Williams was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center Thursday where he was incarcerated. He is expected to be brought to Beaufort County following his extradition hearing.

According to BCSO, another subject involved in the Tiger Express incident turned himself into deputies in Beaufort on Nov. 21.

The subject, Jermaine Sharodd Gadson, 41, was charged with Misprision of a Felony and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.

Gadson was incarcerated in the Beaufort County Detention Center and released when he posted a $15,000 bond.