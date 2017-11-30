Senate Republicans one step closer to tax reform vote

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Senate Republicans brought tax reform a step closer to becoming a reality Thursday.

Republicans are confident this bill will pass the Senate and be back in their hands to work out a final version to present to President Trump before their winter break.

The bill has to be passed by the end of the week in order to get a bill on President Trump’s desk by the end of the year.

Senator John McCain, previously a holdout, announced Thursday that the plan is not perfect, but he supports it.

McCain said he believes it will “enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy and provide long-overdue tax relief for middle-class families.”

The Non-Partisan Congressional Budget Office predicts under the Republican plan, middle class and poor Americans will fare worse, paying more taxes over a decade, while the wealthy will pay less.

While the Senate is focused on tax reform, lawmakers are reacting to new reports of a possible cabinet shakeup, that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could be fired as early as next month.

More on this NBC News story here: http://nbcnews.to/2zRYbjF