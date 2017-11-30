Search for missing NC girl intensifies near her home

Related Coverage Amber Alert: Search continues for missing NC girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WRAL/WITN) — The FBI says that law enforcement officers and dive teams were searching a wooded area that surrounds Southwest Creek for three-year-old Mariah Woods on Thursday.

The little girl was reported missing Monday morning after her mother and her mother’s live-in boyfriend said they last saw Mariah when they put her to bed Sunday night.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller says additional resources have been brought in to assist with the search efforts — including boats, horses, and helicopters.

Sheriff Miller is also urging the public to comb through their own properties for clues.

The FBI says they have found “items of interest” that are being tested for “evidentiary value,” but it’s unknown at this time what the items are or where they were found.

The items have been sent to Quantico for priority testing.

Officers say they are asking for any members of the public who are interested in aiding with the search to participate in a volunteer search that will take place on Friday.