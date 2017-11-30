Savannah Fire rescues woman from Forest River

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Fire was dispatched to 27 Heroes Way (formerly known as Rio Road) at 1:57 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 29 in response to reports that a woman was in the Forest River.

According to Savannah Fire officials, the water rescue team arrived within four minutes at 2:01 p.m. They were equipped with rapid diver equipment, personal flotation devices and buoyant rescue rope throw bags. Teams searched from several docks to locate the victim, who was floating down stream.

From Dock 19, firefighters said they could see the victim in the water, and she was under extreme distress.

A family member in a kayak was attempting hold the woman above water and paddle to shore, but was having trouble staying afloat.

Savannah Fire Capt. Justin Crain jumped in the river and placed a personal flotation device on the victim. The other firefighters on the scene pulled them out of the water.