Savannah City Council grapples with budget issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah City Council plans to spend the next few days trying to figure out how to balance the budget for 2018 which in includes costs for separating police departments.

City Manager Rob Hernandez has proposed a “bare bones” budget which he says is just a road map for council members. The preliminary budget includes a possible shortfall of about $12.9 million dollars, and remedies to deal with it include reductions in staff.

Hernandez says there is growing pressure on the General Fund and that most people who pay property taxes may assume the General Fund pays for all city services. But Hernandez said in realty, it pays for less than half of all services provided and doesn’t cover all public safety costs in terms of police and fire.

Hernandez says there are a number of options the council can consider including implementation of the proposed fire fee which would provide a new and separate funding mechanism for fire services.

He also indicated that on the projected revenue side – 2018 will include $10 million less as a result of no payment from Chatham County for the combined police department.

Officials have indicated that down the road, the separation of police departments is expected to save the city money but at least additionally, there are millions in costs including possibly running the 911 Center (although Chatham County has indicated verbally it wants to take over the operation). There is also a cost of up to $650,000 for new police vehicles.

One budget option that Hernandez has presented for council’s consideration includes hiring more officers for the new Savannah Police Department. That option would increase the bottom line amount of the budget and funding mechanisms for those costs have yet to be approved.