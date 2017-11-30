Our Hometown: Leopold’s hosts ‘Family Night Moovies’

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Who doesn’t love movies and ice cream?

Join Leopold’s Ice Cream this Sunday, December 3, as they celebrate the ‘Season of Family’ with free movie fun!

From 5 to 7:30 pm, watch a misfit from Santa’s workshop as he travels to New York City in search of his father.

Then, Sunday, December 21, enjoy a showing of a holiday favorite–the Grinch!

It’s going to be a ‘REEL’ treat!

Best of all, it’s FREE and open to the public!

For more information, visit the Family Night Moovies (with two o’s) event page on Facebook.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s