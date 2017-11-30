Our Hometown: Leopold’s hosts ‘Family Night Moovies’

Who doesn’t love movies and ice cream?

Join Leopold’s Ice Cream this Sunday, December 3, as they celebrate the ‘Season of Family’ with free movie fun!

From 5 to 7:30 pm, watch a misfit from Santa’s workshop as he travels to New York City in search of his father.

Then, Sunday, December 21, enjoy a showing of a holiday favorite–the Grinch!

It’s going to be a ‘REEL’ treat!

Best of all, it’s FREE and open to the public!

For more information, visit the Family Night Moovies (with two o’s) event page on Facebook.