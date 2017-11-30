Metro police investigate alleged rape on Wilmington Island

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. – Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for rape.

According to a police rape report obtained by WSAV, on Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. an 18-year-old young woman was walking reportedly out walking on the island after she told police she should couldn’t sleep. According to the report, “she advised that she walked down Pellwaller to E Deerwood then walked towards Buccaneer Trace Apartments.”

While she was reportedly on the grounds of the complex, “a black Mustang pulled up to her and a black male about 6’00 tall and average build got out of the vehicle. The man was wearing a black t-shirt baggie camp pants, a red skully hat, and had a black and white bandana over the lower part of his face. The suspect appeared to be 25-30 yoa. and had short hair.”

The woman reported, “the male approached her with a gun and told her ‘if you don’t get your a** behind the dumpster, I’ll shoot you right where your stand.” She told police the man put a gun to her head “and took her behind the dumpsters to rape her.”

The woman reportedly got up and ran when the opportunity allowed itself and called her roommate.

“It was a shock.” Aleshia Smith said. Smith works on the island and frequents the complex and the dumpster. “I go there all the time. To put trash there myself. And I didn’t think nothing like that would happen over here,” she said.

“It’s scary because I have an 18 year-old,” she said. Because this incident she says she’s concerned about letting her outside, including herself. “I’m be nervous and looking at my surroundings,” she said.

Billy Mullis grew on on Wilmington Island and holds his tight knit community closer because of this act.

“The little girl who had to endure such a horrific, heinous, sick, perverted crime, well I hope when they do catch him they keep him for a long, long time,” he said.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the alleged Mustang is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.