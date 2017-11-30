Metro: Pennsylvania Avenue accident leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries on Wednesday.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Illinois avenues around 4:20 p.m.

There they found Clifford Patrick Jr., 39, Suffering from serious injuries. Police say he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed Jacqueline Wilson, 78, was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue in a PT Cruiser. According to the investigation, she turned left onto Illinois Avenue into the path of Patrick’s oncoming Harley Davidson.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s