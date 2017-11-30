Man in serious condition in motorcycle crash on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Abercorn Street and West Montgomery Crossroad at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 29.

The motorcycle driver, Trevor Ballinger, 34, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. At this time, he is listed in serious, but stable, condition.

The motorcycle and a car were both traveling south on Abercorn Street. The motorcycle reportedly attempted to pass the car, when the side of the motorcycle struck the curb and the driver lost control. The motorcycle then collided with the side of the car.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.