“It’s not your mother’s Harvey,” Collective Face updates a classic

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble opens its latest production– Harvey– Friday, December 1!

The 1944 Mary Chase classic will come to life for three consecutive weekends on the stage of Savannah State University’s Kennedy Fine Arts Auditorium.

Collective Face managing director, Dandy Barrett, tells us, “It’s not your mother’s Harvey.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning play has been updated with staging, colors, and costumes.

Check out our interview with Barrett and lead actor Eric Salles.

Get tickets here.

