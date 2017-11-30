Holiday Hope toy drop-offs underway in Savannah and Hilton Head

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To celebrate the most wonderful time of year, News 3 is working with local organizations to bring ‘Holiday Hope’ to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Our team is out at two different locations tonight to collect toys with the Salvation Army and Bluffton Self Help.

News 3 anchor Ben Senger is at the Walmart on Highway 17 with Salvation Army volunteers and some generous toy donations have already been dropped off.

In the Lowcountry, News 3’s Meredith Stutz stopped by the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce’s monthly party at The Dockside Restaurant.

The public is invited to attend the night for ‘Cocktails & Conversations’ and bring an unwrapped toy. The party started at 5:30 p.m. and entry is just $10 (for unlimited food & drinks).

All gifts donated to the Salvation Army and Bluffton Self Help will help a family put some presents under the tree this year.

If you or someone you know can benefit from the toy distribution, applications are now being accepted. Just visit here for more details: http://bit.ly/2l0npFx