FUGITIVE FILES: Six Federal Suspects on the Run

A 10 month long police investigation in Cuyler-Brownsville got drugs, guns and 24 suspects off the streets.

But there are six remaining suspects, all with extensive criminal histories.

“We had a number of people who were tied to groups and that group wanted to sell dope and guns on the street,” said Greg Gillooly, Assistant US Attorney.

That’s why local and federal investigators targeted two gangs fighting over territory in Cuyler- Brownsville.

24 of those suspects are behind bars and under indictment.. 6 are still on the streets.

Deandre Davis has done three stints in prison. 4 and a half of the past 7 years behind bars for charges ranging from drugs to aggravated assault to escape.

Derrick Butler has spent three different sentences in state prison since 2006 on drugs and burglary convictions.

Julian Harris spent almost 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Leonard Washington has been convicted six different times since 1999 for possession and distribution of drugs and theft charges.

Baheem Frazier just got out of prison last year on weapons, theft and obstruction charges.

Those men and Dennis Grubbs are all now on the run, under federal indictment and considered armed and dangerous.

If you can help find any of these men, make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at 912-234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Most importantly you could help investigators folo up on their promise.

“We will not rest until there are no neighborhoods in savannah reporting 600 shots a year. that ends today,” said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney.