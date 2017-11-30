Free smoke alarm installations offered to Thunderbolt residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local organizations are teaming up to offer free smoke alarm installations in Thunderbolt.

Town residents can sign up for installations at the Thunderbolt Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Members of the Thunderbolt Fire Department will be at River Drive on the Bluff near the Thunderbolt Marina to encourage residents to sign up.

This is a part of the department’s partnership with The American Red Cross and their ‘Sound the Alarm, Save A Life Campaign.’

For more information about the partnership, or to sign up for a smoke alarm installation, contact Brooke Dicks at 912-354-3892.