Deputies seek suspect who broke through gas station wall

By Published: Updated:
Photos of the suspect breaking through a wall (courtesy BCSO)

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video breaking through a wall of a gas station.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place around 2 a.m. on October 9 at the Enmark Gas Station in Hilton Head (101 Commerce Place).

BCSO says the suspect fled when the alarm was activated. 

Several tattoos can be seen on his right arm.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact Cpl. A. Calor at 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

They ask you to provide the case number, 17S218016.

Anonymous reports can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s