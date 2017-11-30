Deputies seek suspect who broke through gas station wall

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video breaking through a wall of a gas station.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place around 2 a.m. on October 9 at the Enmark Gas Station in Hilton Head (101 Commerce Place).

BCSO says the suspect fled when the alarm was activated.

Several tattoos can be seen on his right arm.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact Cpl. A. Calor at 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

They ask you to provide the case number, 17S218016.

Anonymous reports can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).