Deadly, destructive 2017 Atlantic hurricane season wraps up

The Associated Press Published:
Daryl Hudeck, Connie Aiden Pham
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MIAMI (AP) – It’s the last day of an intense and destructive hurricane season that included 17 named storms.

Although the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season wraps up Thursday, it will be remembered for a deadly trio of storms – Harvey, Irma and Maria – that ravaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and numerous other islands. The storms killed hundreds and caused billions in damage.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25, leading to days of downpours that dumped more than 50 inches of rain. Harvey damaged or destroyed about 200,000 homes as the storm system flooded much of Houston and smaller coastal communities.

Irma followed, hitting almost the entire state of Florida on Sept. 11.

Maria caused widespread destruction in Puerto Rico on Sept 20.

The Atlantic’s hurricane season begins June 1 each year.

