Celebrate the season! Free, fun festive events for everyone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays are here, and to celebrate, several special events are being held around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
From parades to Christmas tree contests and visits from Santa Claus, you won’t want to miss these fun opportunities to celebrate the season.
Enjoy the most wonderful time of the year! Check out these free events:
DECEMBER 1
Christmas on the River in Savannah
- The River Street Celebration starts Friday at 4 p.m.
- Arts and Craft exhibitors will be set up at Rousakis Riverfront Plaza
- Music and local entertainment on Arbor Stage
- First Friday Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m.
City Market Holiday Open House
- Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Savannah’s City Market (219 W Bryan St)
- Red bows, garland, wreaths and hundreds of lights will brighten the courtyard
- Visitors can enjoy Christmas carolers, visit with Father Christmas and sample holiday treats in the shops
- Details here: http://www.savannahcitymarket.com
Lights on for Tybee Celebration
- Begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Tybrisa/Strand Roundabout
- Mayor Buelterman will be lighting the Christmas tree, followed by singing, dancing and an award presentation
- A variety of businesses will have extended store hours, complimentary refreshments & “snow” flurries!
- Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be making a grand entrance as The Studio performs a dance
Bluffton Tree Lighting Ceremony
- On Friday at 5 p.m. in DuBois Park (67 Lawrence Street in Old Town)
- Mayor Lisa Sulka will begin the evening with a few announcements, followed by a performace from MC Riley Elementary School chorus – then the town tree will be lit!
- Cookies & refreshments to follow under the Pavilion where a special guest will make an appearance
City of Port Wentworth Annual Tree Lighting and Festivities
- Kicks off on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. (103 Turnberry Street)
- Head on over to the corner of Crossgate Rd. and Abefeldy Street next to the caboose & behind the Ed Young Senior Center (all activities outside)
- Before the tree lighting, enjoy performances from Briona Williams, a youth holiday choir and a youth tumbling recital
- Mayor Glenn Jones will lead the count down
- Santa & Mrs. Clause will arrive and children will have the opportunity to sit on his lap and receive a gift (around 6:45 to 7, depending on the reindeer’s schedule)
- Chili, snacks, hot chocolate and juice will be available while you’re enjoying the festivities
Richmond Hill 16th Annual Chili Cook-Off
- On Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
- The City of Richmond Hill community is invited to enjoy some of the best chili around and cast their “People’s Choice Award” vote.
- Free admission, but no vendor booths remain
- Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/122450748404912/
Richmond Hill Christmas Tree Contest
- Happening Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.F. Gregory Park (521 Cedar St.)
- Local businesses & organizations invited to take part in the tree display during the Annual Chili Cook-Off
- No entry fee for your tree
Christmas Decorating Contest in Richmond Hill
- City/county residents can enter now through Dec. 7
- Judging will begin Dec. 8 and winners will be announced Dec. 19
- Winners for following categories: Most Original, Best Use of Lights, Best Use of Inflatables, “The Griswold Award,” Judge’s Choice, Best Animated Yard
- No cost, just call 912-756-3345
DECEMBER 2
City Market Christmas For Kids Celebration
- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Savannah’s City Market (219 W Bryan St)
- Make ornaments, decorate cookies and get ‘Grinched’ with hair and makeup
- Father Christmas will be in the Carriage Tours of Savannah Cinderella carriage for the perfect photo op!
- Details here: http://www.savannahcitymarket.com
2nd Annual House of the Christmas Mouse on Tybee Island
- Starting at 10 a.m. at the Arts Center
- Hosted by the Tybee Arts Association
- Annual Tybee Island Christmas Parade
- Begins at 1 p.m. at the 14th Street Parking lot (behind Hotel Tybee)
- Floats and spirited parade participants travel to Tybrisa, then Butler Avenue
- Parade ends at Tybee Gym on 5th Street where kids can have photo time with Santa (and enjoy other surprises from the YMCA)
Richmond Hill’s 22nd Annual Christmas Parade
- “A Storybook Christmas” starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, ends at 12 p.m.
- The parade features several local high school bands, Ft. Stewart 3rd Infantry Division Marching Band and Color Guard and the Alee Shriners
- Starts on Maple Street, continues to Cherry Street, down Ford Ave., turn on Richard Davis Drive, go to Cedar Street, and concludes in J.F. Gregory Park
- Santa will have candy for children! More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/557261384664836/
Bluffton Christmas Parade
- The parade starts at the corner of Bridge & Pritchard Streets at 10 a.m.
- Ends at Bluffton Park at the corner of Pin Oak Street and 8th Avenue
- NOTE: Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, no parking is allowed on the following roads. Cars will be towed at the owner’s expense:
- Bridge Street
- Calhoun Street from Bridge to May River Road
- May River Road from Calhoun Street to Pin Oak Street
- Pin Oak Street from May River Road to 9th Avenue
- Details/parade registration form: https://www.townofbluffton.sc.gov/christmas-parade
Christmas on the River Lighted Parade
- Savannah’s parade will start Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on West River Street
- Floats, trolleys, walkers and more will travel throughout downtown and end in City Market
- For details, visit here: http://www.riverstreetsavannah.com/christmas/parade-route/
DECEMBER 3
9th Annual Tybee Island Lighted Boat Parade
- Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Original Crab Shack!
- NOTE: Free for participants with a second harvest food donation, $5 for spectators with a donation
- Boats will depart from the Crab Shak docks around 6 p.m. (on Tybee Time) and return around 7 p.m.
- A Hot Dog and Chili Bar is free for everyone with a Second Harvest canned food donation
- Braggin’ Rights Awards will be given out after the parade! Want to join? Email Stephanie@thecrabshack.com to let them know
- Participants will receive 5 days of FREE dockage the week of the event, plus a $25 Crab Shack gift card!
- More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/121198548560900/
DECEMBER 7
GSU President’s Annual Tree Planting Ceremony
- Thursday at 3 p.m. in Sweetheart Circle at Georgia Southern
- GSU president Jaimie Hebert, Ph.D. hosts annual ceremony, a tradition that dates back to the 1970s
- Instead of mailing Christmas cards to the community, GSU’s president plants a tree
DECEMBER 9
10th Annual Tybee Island Tour de Christmas Lights Parade
- Begins at A-J’s Dockside (1315 Chatham Ave) at 7 p.m. with spontaneous stops along the way
- Registration is from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Oyster roast, door prizes and a raffle drawing starts at 4:30 p.m.
- “Best of” judging begins at 6 p.m.
- All proceeds & donations benefit Rising TYde Community Food Pantry – the goal is $10000 for 10th year of the parade
DECEMBER 16
SantaCon Holiday Pub Crawl in Savannah
Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. in Savannah’s Historic District
- NOTE: This is FREE if you’re in costume (aka more than just a Santa hat). Santa’s are obviously welcome, but elves, snowmen, reindeer, etc. will be accepted
- Participants are asked to bring a toy valued around $15 to the crawl, unwrapped. Drop-offs at bar locations and given to Toys for Tots
- More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/136089873817739
Savannah Reindeer Run
- Begins at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center (Hutchinson Island)
- FREE kiddie race begins at 8:45 a.m.
- 8K for youth and adults begins at 9:00
- Work of some of those holiday meals while joining the race/run against bullies
- Games and activities, a Kids’ Zone, costume and best holiday cookie contest will be available
- All proceeds support the Prevention Education Program at the Rape Crisis Center
- Info/registration here: https://www.rccsav.org/
DECEMBER 24
Christmas Eve Dining on Tybee
- Support a variety of local restaurants open on Christmas Eve:
- Bernie’s Oyster House @ 13 Tybrisa Street (912-786-5100) – 12pm – 7pm
- Lighthouse Pizza North @ 1105 E. Highway 80 (912-786-9874) – 5pm – 10pm
- Lighthouse Pizza Downtown @ 15 Tybrisa Street (912-786-9874) – 12pm – 10pm
- North Beach Bar & Grill @ 33 Meddin Drive (912-786-4442) – 11:30am – 9pm
- The Rock House Original Bar @ 1518 Butler Avenue (912-786-7176) – 11am – 3am
- Wet Willie’s @ 16 Tybrisa Street @ 16 Tybrisa Street (912-786-5611) – 9am – 6pm
Did we miss a free event in your area? Just email us here and we’ll be sure to add it!