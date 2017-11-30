Celebrate the season! Free, fun festive events for everyone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays are here, and to celebrate, several special events are being held around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

From parades to Christmas tree contests and visits from Santa Claus, you won’t want to miss these fun opportunities to celebrate the season.

Enjoy the most wonderful time of the year! Check out these free events:

DECEMBER 1

Christmas on the River in Savannah

The River Street Celebration starts Friday at 4 p.m.

Arts and Craft exhibitors will be set up at Rousakis Riverfront Plaza

Music and local entertainment on Arbor Stage

First Friday Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m.

City Market Holiday Open House

Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Savannah’s City Market (219 W Bryan St)

Red bows, garland, wreaths and hundreds of lights will brighten the courtyard

Visitors can enjoy Christmas carolers, visit with Father Christmas and sample holiday treats in the shops

Details here: http://www.savannahcitymarket.com

Lights on for Tybee Celebration

Begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Tybrisa/Strand Roundabout

Mayor Buelterman will be lighting the Christmas tree, followed by singing, dancing and an award presentation

A variety of businesses will have extended store hours, complimentary refreshments & “snow” flurries!

Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be making a grand entrance as The Studio performs a dance

Bluffton Tree Lighting Ceremony

On Friday at 5 p.m. in DuBois Park (67 Lawrence Street in Old Town)

Mayor Lisa Sulka will begin the evening with a few announcements, followed by a performace from MC Riley Elementary School chorus – then the town tree will be lit!

Cookies & refreshments to follow under the Pavilion where a special guest will make an appearance

City of Port Wentworth Annual Tree Lighting and Festivities

Kicks off on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. (103 Turnberry Street)

Head on over to the corner of Crossgate Rd. and Abefeldy Street next to the caboose & behind the Ed Young Senior Center (all activities outside)

Before the tree lighting, enjoy performances from Briona Williams, a youth holiday choir and a youth tumbling recital

Mayor Glenn Jones will lead the count down

Santa & Mrs. Clause will arrive and children will have the opportunity to sit on his lap and receive a gift (around 6:45 to 7, depending on the reindeer’s schedule)

Chili, snacks, hot chocolate and juice will be available while you’re enjoying the festivities

Richmond Hill 16th Annual Chili Cook-Off

On Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The City of Richmond Hill community is invited to enjoy some of the best chili around and cast their “People’s Choice Award” vote.

Free admission, but no vendor booths remain

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/122450748404912/

Richmond Hill Christmas Tree Contest

Happening Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.F. Gregory Park (521 Cedar St.)

Local businesses & organizations invited to take part in the tree display during the Annual Chili Cook-Off

No entry fee for your tree

Christmas Decorating Contest in Richmond Hill

City/county residents can enter now through Dec. 7

Judging will begin Dec. 8 and winners will be announced Dec. 19

Winners for following categories: Most Original, Best Use of Lights, Best Use of Inflatables, “The Griswold Award,” Judge’s Choice, Best Animated Yard

No cost, just call 912-756-3345

DECEMBER 2

City Market Christmas For Kids Celebration

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Savannah’s City Market (219 W Bryan St)

Make ornaments, decorate cookies and get ‘Grinched’ with hair and makeup

Father Christmas will be in the Carriage Tours of Savannah Cinderella carriage for the perfect photo op!

Details here: http://www.savannahcitymarket.com

2nd Annual House of the Christmas Mouse on Tybee Island

Starting at 10 a.m. at the Arts Center

Hosted by the Tybee Arts Association

Annual Tybee Island Christmas Parade

Begins at 1 p.m. at the 14 th Street Parking lot (behind Hotel Tybee)

Street Parking lot (behind Hotel Tybee) Floats and spirited parade participants travel to Tybrisa, then Butler Avenue

Parade ends at Tybee Gym on 5th Street where kids can have photo time with Santa (and enjoy other surprises from the YMCA)

Richmond Hill’s 22nd Annual Christmas Parade

“A Storybook Christmas” starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, ends at 12 p.m.

The parade features several local high school bands, Ft. Stewart 3 rd Infantry Division Marching Band and Color Guard and the Alee Shriners

Infantry Division Marching Band and Color Guard and the Alee Shriners Starts on Maple Street, continues to Cherry Street, down Ford Ave., turn on Richard Davis Drive, go to Cedar Street, and concludes in J.F. Gregory Park

Santa will have candy for children! More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/557261384664836/

Bluffton Christmas Parade

The parade starts at the corner of Bridge & Pritchard Streets at 10 a.m.

Ends at Bluffton Park at the corner of Pin Oak Street and 8 th Avenue

Avenue NOTE: Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, no parking is allowed on the following roads. Cars will be towed at the owner’s expense: Bridge Street Calhoun Street from Bridge to May River Road May River Road from Calhoun Street to Pin Oak Street Pin Oak Street from May River Road to 9 th Avenue

Details/parade registration form: https://www.townofbluffton.sc.gov/christmas-parade

Christmas on the River Lighted Parade

Savannah’s parade will start Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on West River Street

Floats, trolleys, walkers and more will travel throughout downtown and end in City Market

For details, visit here: http://www.riverstreetsavannah.com/christmas/parade-route/

DECEMBER 3

9th Annual Tybee Island Lighted Boat Parade

Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Original Crab Shack!

NOTE: Free for participants with a second harvest food donation, $5 for spectators with a donation

Boats will depart from the Crab Shak docks around 6 p.m. (on Tybee Time) and return around 7 p.m.

A Hot Dog and Chili Bar is free for everyone with a Second Harvest canned food donation

Braggin’ Rights Awards will be given out after the parade! Want to join? Email Stephanie@thecrabshack.com to let them know

Participants will receive 5 days of FREE dockage the week of the event, plus a $25 Crab Shack gift card!

More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/121198548560900/

DECEMBER 7

GSU President’s Annual Tree Planting Ceremony

Thursday at 3 p.m. in Sweetheart Circle at Georgia Southern

GSU president Jaimie Hebert, Ph.D. hosts annual ceremony, a tradition that dates back to the 1970s

Instead of mailing Christmas cards to the community, GSU’s president plants a tree

DECEMBER 9

10th Annual Tybee Island Tour de Christmas Lights Parade

Begins at A-J’s Dockside (1315 Chatham Ave) at 7 p.m. with spontaneous stops along the way

Registration is from 3 to 6 p.m.

Oyster roast, door prizes and a raffle drawing starts at 4:30 p.m.

“Best of” judging begins at 6 p.m.

All proceeds & donations benefit Rising TYde Community Food Pantry – the goal is $10000 for 10th year of the parade

DECEMBER 16

SantaCon Holiday Pub Crawl in Savannah

Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. in Savannah’s Historic District

NOTE: This is FREE if you’re in costume (aka more than just a Santa hat). Santa’s are obviously welcome, but elves, snowmen, reindeer, etc. will be accepted

Participants are asked to bring a toy valued around $15 to the crawl, unwrapped. Drop-offs at bar locations and given to Toys for Tots

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/136089873817739

Savannah Reindeer Run

Begins at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center (Hutchinson Island)

FREE kiddie race begins at 8:45 a.m.

8K for youth and adults begins at 9:00

Work of some of those holiday meals while joining the race/run against bullies

Games and activities, a Kids’ Zone, costume and best holiday cookie contest will be available

All proceeds support the Prevention Education Program at the Rape Crisis Center

Info/registration here: https://www.rccsav.org/

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Dining on Tybee

Support a variety of local restaurants open on Christmas Eve: Bernie’s Oyster House @ 13 Tybrisa Street (912-786-5100) – 12pm – 7pm Lighthouse Pizza North @ 1105 E. Highway 80 (912-786-9874) – 5pm – 10pm Lighthouse Pizza Downtown @ 15 Tybrisa Street (912-786-9874) – 12pm – 10pm North Beach Bar & Grill @ 33 Meddin Drive (912-786-4442) – 11:30am – 9pm The Rock House Original Bar @ 1518 Butler Avenue (912-786-7176) – 11am – 3am Wet Willie’s @ 16 Tybrisa Street @ 16 Tybrisa Street (912-786-5611) – 9am – 6pm



Did we miss a free event in your area? Just email us here and we’ll be sure to add it!