BREAKING: Woman arrested for falsely reporting sexual assault on Wilmington Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro police arrested a woman Thursday for falsely reporting a rape over the weekend.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Jennifer Woodard, 18, told officers she was sexually assaulted in the first block of Deerwood Road on Nov. 26 by a black male subject, driving a black Mustang.

Police say she claimed the man threatened her with a gun and then sexually assaulted her.

Investigators determined that Woodward falsified the report, saying, “No sexual assault occurred and the subject description she gave was also falsified.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with false report of a crime.