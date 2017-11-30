Beaufort Police ID man charged with attempted murder, arson

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department reports they responded to 799 Battery Creek Road on Nov. 29 at 12:57 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence call. The call indicated a victim was possibly stabbed and the residence was on fire.

The victim, a 42-year-old white female was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS. Beauton J Byrd, 25,was located in the resident and also transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. After his release, he was transported to Beaufort County Detention Center for booking and was charged with attempted murder and arson.

For more information on how to report Domestic Violence, go to “Crisis Hotline.”