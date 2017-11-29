Weather Wise Kids: How cold is too cold for your dog?

Luke, 11 years old, wants to know when it’s too cold for your dog.

Well Luke, we may not get the snow here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but we occasionally get the really cold air! And if that cold air is too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for you dog.

Our furry friends may have a warm fur coat and they may have some tough pads, but they’re still vulnerable when the cold weather chill sets in.

It’s also pretty easy to tell when it’s too cold for our pets. They shiver like we do… and they seek warmth just like we do. Also just like us, their tolerance can vary from pet to pet. It all depends on their coat, body fat, activity level and health.

Long-haired or thick-coated dogs can usually handle the colder weather a little better than the short-haired pets. And speaking of short-haired pets, if they are bothered by the cold, you can want to consider a sweater or dog coat. I mean… they are pretty cute, right?!

Experts say when it gets cold, bring your pets indoors and make sure the indoor temperature is warmer than 60 degrees.

If a pet is suffering from hypothermia or frost bite, get an adult and call the veterinarian right away. Move the animal to a warm area. Then cover the pet with warm water bottles, blankets or towels.

And if you’re still unsure what’s best for your pet, talk to your vet.

I’ve also placed a handy pet plan chart here. It helps to determine if the cold is safe for your pup.