NEW ZEALAND (CNN) — It’s being called “the most entertaining recruitment video yet.” And, it’s quickly gone viral.

This video comes from New Zealand Police recruitment. It showcases the many different facets of police work.

It also features appearances by 70 cops, a police band, helicopters and a cat dressed in a police uniform.

Since it was posted on New Zealand Police Recruitment’s Facebook page over the weekend, the video has received more than three million views and over 55,000 shares.