UPDATE: Metro IDs suspect in East 56th Street shooting of pregnant woman

SAVANNAH, Ga — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man for the November 5 shooting of a 20-year-old pregnant woman.

Investigators identified Kevin Maxwell, 20, as a suspect involved in this incident. Maxwell was arrested on November 29 and charged with reckless conduct and a parole violation.

At about 11:20 p.m. on November 5, officers responded to the 1100 block of East 56th Street and found Terriona Scott, 20, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined Scott, who is pregnant, had been in a physical altercation with another woman outside the East 56th Street residence. While they were fighting, a male subject at the scene pulled out a gun and fired a round into the floor of the porch. The bullet ricocheted, striking Scott.