Are you still hunting for that perfect Christmas tree?

Host of HGTV’s “Ground Breakers,” Joe Washington, and Northern Michigan Christmas tree grower, Steve VanderWeide, joined the conversation on The Bridge on Wednesday to help you decide what to put up in your home this Christmas.

The duo says there is one clear tree choice, and debunk myths in the battle between real and artificial trees.

Check out the video above to help you make your decision between real and artificial this holiday season!