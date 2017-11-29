SCMPD increases patrol efforts, offers holiday safety advice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have increased patrols around the city for the holiday season, but they are also offering advice to Savannah residents.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, crime escalates during the season for many reasons.

Individuals are making valuable purchases this time of year and may be carrying additional cash. Students are also out of the school for the holidays, meaning they have a lot of time on their hands.

Police say these factors may lead to an increase in theft.

While SCMPD is patrolling the streets, they say there are ways for you to help keep you safe and your belongings secure:

When out shopping, limit the amount of cash you carry (or use debit/credit cards)

If cards are lost or stolen, contact your credit card company immediately to cancel

Keep your cell phone in a pocket, rather than a purse. If your purse disappears, you’ll still be able to call for help

Shop with someone else — the more the better

Always park in a well-lit area

Store valuables out of sight

Make sure purchases and valuables are safely hidden in your trunk or hidden area

Lock your car and make sure windows are up (thieves often look for open doors — an easy target)

Take all of your keys (even a spare in your vehicle)

For more safety tips, visit SCMPD’s site here: http://bit.ly/2imZm2J