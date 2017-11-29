Metro arrests woman for allegedly firing shot at woman, 10 year old boy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers reportedly arrested a woman on Nov. 28 after she allegedly fired a shot at another woman and a 10-year-old boy.

According to reports, officers responded to the 1500 block of Cloverdale Drive at around 2:30 p.m., in reference to a person with a gun.

Officers arrived on scene and found Alexis Gordon, 21, firing a gun at another woman and the woman’s 10-year-old son. Gordon was quickly taken into custody.

Through further investigation, detectives determined that Gordon had an argument with the victim, and ultimately fired a gun at her.

Gordon was charged with aggravated assault.