Join the reindeer games! Annual race to benefit Rape Crisis Center

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

The 8th annual Savannah Reindeer Run is just a few weeks away!

The 8K race kicks off Saturday, December 16, at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

Money raised will benefit the Rape Crisis Center— specifically, its prevention education program that offers healthy relationship training to local schools and organizations.

Join News 3’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw, Ben Senger, and Kris Allred along with Chelsea Phillips of Keller Williams Realty as they run the race for a worthy cause.

Registration is $30– which includes food after the race. Click here to sign up.

You also have a chance to be a news anchor for the day!  Check out our interview in the video box to find out more.

 

