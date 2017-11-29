Hinesville woman is a cheerful giver

‘Tis the Season to make the wishes of children come true. One Hinesville woman has been filling children’s hearts with cheer for 20 years. Supporters of Mama Irene’s annual toy collection drive were busy handing out gifts to needy families today.

Irene Myers says she uses her own money and has depended on support from Clyde’s Market stores to collect toys for 16 years..

Now Irene is worried about future toy giving since Clyde’s is under new ownership.

“I’m hoping that somebody will see this and maybe even the new people that took over Clyde’s and they’ll keep it going and help me keep it going. And if not maybe someone else will have a heart and help me keep it going because I don’t want it to end,” explains Myers. She’s hoping to provide toys for 130 families this Christmas

Advertisement