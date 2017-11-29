Hawaii prepares nuclear attack sirens for first time since Cold War

NBC News Published: Updated:

(KHNL) For the first time since the Cold War, a nuclear “attack warning” siren with a wavering tone will sound Friday across the state of Hawaii.

At a news conference Tuesday to discuss the test, Hawaii Governor David Ige said it is vital that the public understand that this is the “new normal.”

“We believe it is imperative that we be prepared for every disaster in today’s world and that includes a nuclear attack,” Ige said.

The purpose of the unique attack warning siren, which would be used only in the event of a nuclear attack on Hawaii, is to “provide the people of Hawaii and the visitors with as much warning as possible,” said head of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Vern Miyagi.

State leaders want people to be prepared to shelter in place for as long as 14 days, depending on the damage and residual radiation.

The siren test will be tested monthly, directly after the tsunami warning siren with a steady tone.

