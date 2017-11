SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Grace Full Gospel Church, Inc. will be holding a giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 16.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the church will be giving away food, clothes and toys.

The event will take place at the Westside Park in Bay View on Rogers Street.

All community members are welcome.

Call 912-790-9609 or visit their website here for details.