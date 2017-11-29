Federal, local operation nets guns and 30 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office today announced 30 federal indictments and criminal complaints as a result of a multi-agency operation focusing on the historic Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

Since January of last year, four homicides, 67 aggravated assaults and a total of 600 shots fired in the neighborhood.

To address the apparent violent crime and drug activities, the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began the 10-month joint investigation.

As a result, law enforcement officials were able to charge 30 suspects on a variety of charges including possession of firearm, robbery, drug trafficking and other related offenses.

But officials say they could not have done this without the help of the community.

“We received so much intelligence in that neighborhood from grandmothers, from parents who were afraid to go out on their front porch and parents who were afraid [to have children] go play in their front yard,” says Greg Gillooly, U.S. Attorney. “That’s why we tackled this investigation, the people who were harming this neighborhood. And you see the results.”

The Savannah residents charged with federal crimes include:

Jamall Brightwell, age 22

Frederick Brown, a/k/a “Freddie B,” age 36

Derrick Butler, a/k/a “Rico,” age 29

Animahaun Cole, age 43

Trishon Collins, age 23

Andre Cooper, a/k/a “Minuteman,” a/k/a “Coop,” age 30

Deandre Davis, age 31

Omesimus Franklin, 42

Baheem Frazier, age 25

Jadonte Gadsden, a/k/a “Jadonte Hood,” age 20

George Graham, age 38

Lorenzo Graham, a/k/a “Zo,” age 32

Eshon Grant, age 25

Dennis Grubbs, a/k/a “Lil Red,” age 33

Julian Harris, a/k/a “Ju Ju,” age 50

Nathaniel Harvey, age 20

Darrell McRae, a/k/a “General,” a/k/a “Ghetto,” age 44

George Truman Polite, age 29

Joseph Price, age 32

Emmitt Scott, a/k/a “Scooda,” 32

John Scott, age 20

Shawn Seibert, age 26

Leonard Washington, a/k/a “Guzzi,” age 37

Floyd Williams, a/k/a “Ricardo Williams,” age 65

Raheem Williams, a/k/a “Bucket,” age 25

Raynard Williams, age 20

Tyrone Williams, a/k/a “T Y,” age 42

Quentin Wright, age 35

Deonta Young, a/k/a “Fluid,” a/k/a “Flow,” a/k/a “Lil D,” a/k/a “D,” age 27

Larry Young, age 39

That’s 30 Federal indictments in all, from a pair of “groups or gangs” fighting over territory.

“It doesn’t matter if its groups of gangs,” explained SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin. “Only matters if they are committing violent crimes against our citizens, that has to stop.”

Many of these suspects had lengthy previous criminal records. Suspects like Deonta Young, who back in June was charged with shooting and killing his own grandfather at a 38th Street home.

Shawn Seibert, one of the Coastal Empire Fair shooters back in 2013, is back in jail now for using a gun again.

“The people doing the shooting, the .5% of our population are not going to stay in one neighborhood,” explained SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin. “We have to nail them where they are to ensure safety for all of us.”

In all, 24 of the 30 suspects arrested are behind bars and facing federal charges.

That means they will not be able to get out on bond before trial. They will serve every day of their sentence in prison if convicted.

But according to SCMPD, this operation is not over — six men are still on the loose.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects pictured below, a confidential tip line is open directly to SCMPD violent crime investigators at 912-525-3124.

