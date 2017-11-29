DEVELOPING: Multiple agencies respond to report of stabbing, fire at Mossy Oaks home

By Published:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon in Mossy Oaks.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, they received a call indicating that a victim was possibly stabbed and that the residence on fire.

Police responded to the house on Battery Creek Road around 1 p.m. The Beaufort Fire Department and SLED Arson Divison also arrived on scene.

The Island Packet reports that witnesses saw a woman escaping from the home through a window as the house caught fire.

A man working outside of the home told the newspaper he helped the woman through the window. He said her face was badly beaten and he helped her apply pressure to what appeared to be stab wounds.

Another witness says that the woman was screaming, claiming a man was trying to kill her and kill himself.

BPD says a 42-year-old white female was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS. A black male, 25, was located in the residence and transported to the same hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

