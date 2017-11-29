BCSO deputies make arrest in Lady’s Island murder; teen nephew remains missing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested 16-year-old Raheem Bennett for the Nov. 21 Lady’s Island murder of Robert Blanding, 25.

Beaufort County deputies said Robert Blanding’s body was found on a road in Lady’s Island, and investigators say Blanding’s family told them he was last seen leaving his nephew Chaz Blanding’s house the night before. Chaz Blanding, 19, is still missing and is believed to be in danger.

The arrest of Bennett was made on Nov. 28 after Sheriff’s Office investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and presented the facts gathered in the investigation. Bennett was charged in connection with Robert Blanding’s death for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Deputies located and arrested Bennett outside of a convenience store on Lady’s Island without incident. Bennett was served with the two arrest warrants and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was incarcerated. His bond has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the murder of Robert Blanding or the whereabouts of missing and endangered person, Chaz Blanding, is encouraged to contact Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.