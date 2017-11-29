Another guilty plea from former USA Gymnastics doctor

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WSAV) — A former doctor for USA Gymnastics pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday.

As a part of Larry Nassar’s plea agreement, six other charges will be reduced and four will be dropped.

The former Team USA and Michigan State University gymnastics physician pleaded guilty last week to seven charges for sexually abusing young girls.

In a third case, he will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7.

The judge said victims — all 125 of them — will be allowed to speak at his sentencing.