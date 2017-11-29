Amber Alert: Search continues for missing NC girl

(WITN/NBC News) — The search for a missing North Carolina 3-year-old girl continues. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller says the FBI has joined the search for Mariah Woods.

And, the FBI has released new surveillance photos they said could the missing girl.



Miller says crime scene investigators, helicopters, deputies, firefighters, the Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division, Camp Lejeune Provost Marshal’s Office and Onslow County Emergency Services are also assisting in the search.

Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother, says she discovered her daughter missing from their Onslow County home around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

“If anybody knows where she is at or any information, just please call the sheriffs department or notify anybody,” said Woods.” She could be anywhere. She is very sweet loving girl. long brown hair, blue eyes. Goes by Mariah. She has walking difficulties, so if anybody sees her. She is three years old, please notify them. ”

