30 Savannah residents charged in multi-agency operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office today announced 30 federal indictments and criminal complaints as a result of a multi-agency operation focusing on the historic Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

The small neighborhood near downtown Savannah is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city, but it has seen a significant rise in crime in the past year.

To address the apparent violent crime and drug activities, the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began the joint investigation.

As a result, law enforcement officials were able to charge 30 suspects on a variety of charges including possession of firearm, robbery, drug trafficking and other related offenses.

But officials say they could not have done this without the help of the community.

“We received so much intelligence in that neighborhood from grandmothers, from parents who were afraid to go out on their front porch and parents who were afraid [to have children] go play in their front yard,” says Greg Gillooly, U.S. Attorney. “That’s why we tackled this investigation, the people who were harming this neighborhood. And you see the results.”

According to SCMPD, this operation is not over. Of the suspects charged, 24 individuals are already behind bars and six men are still on the loose.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects pictured below, a confidential tip line is open directly to SCMPD violent crime investigators at 912-525-3124.

Cuyler-Brownsville wanted suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Deandre Davis Dennis Grubbs Leonard Washington Derrick Butler Baheem Frazier Julian Harris