Traffic Alert: Road closures for Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run returns on Dec. 2 with an estimated 4,500 racers to trek across the Talmadge Bridge.

For the safety of participants and drivers in the area, some roads around the city will be shut down during the day.

While most of the Talmadge Bridge will be open on Saturday, the Oglethorpe Avenue on-ramp to the bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. until around noon.

The north and southbound lanes of the bridge will remain open during the race. Traffic will flow on the left side of the bridge and runners will travel on the right side.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, parts of Oglethorpe, Broughton, Montgomery and Habersham streets will close as runner pass, but police will bleed traffic across where possible.

For additional information on the Race Course, visit the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run website here.