This #GivingTuesday, you can help feed local students during Winter Break

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In a week where each day has a specific purpose for the holiday season, ‘Giving Tuesday’ is no different.

Often referred to as #GivingTuesday on social media, the day encourages people all over the world to give back to their communities and causes close to their heart.

Whether donating time, money or other resources, charities and organizations are calling on people to help local families make it through the holiday season.

One way to help locally is through Santa’s Pantry. The mission is to collect food for students in Title One schools in the Savannah-Chatham County district to help feed students during their Winter Break where many students lose their free-reduced meal program.

LB4 and After, Voices for Schools, Ortha Thornton and other organizations are organizing the event.

People can donate non-perishable food items directly to 318 Woodley Road in Savannah or they can donate directly via the Santa Pantry Amazon Wish List.

Donations must be received by December 13th.

Bags of food items are set to be delivered to schools on December 14th and 15th.