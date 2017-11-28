Tampa Police chief ‘optimistic’ about tip in Seminole Heights murder investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WSAV) — Tampa police are investigating an incident in Ybor City that may be connected to a recent string of killings in the city.

Detectives received a tip that led them to a McDonald’s restaurant at 13th Avenue around 3:45 on Tuesday, NBC affiliate WFLA reports.

One individual has been taken into custody.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a news conference that he is “optimistic” the incident is connected to the recent murders in Seminole Heights.

“As far as whether I’m optimistic whether this has to do with Seminole Heights, yes. I believe this has to do with Seminole Heights,” Dugan said.

Police have a red vehicle cornered off with crime scene tape in the parking lot.

Dugan said police believe the person with the firearm was driving that car, but there is no confirmation whether or not it is related to the Seminole Heights murders.

“We have recovered other firearms before so we will see,” Dugan said. “We’re going to go through this. We’re in it for the long haul. Let’s see where this leads.”

He said the department has received over 5,000 tips in the 51-day search for the killer.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest in the case.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.