St. Vincent’s Academy offering unique holiday shopping experience to help students

Are you on the hunt for that perfect Christmas gift?

If you are, look no further than St. Vincent’s Academy and the 8th Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza.

Principal Mary Anne Hogan joined the conversation on the Bridge on Tuesday to talk about this unique one-stop holiday shop and how the event will help the students at the school.

The event features more than 40 boutiques and vendors, as well as hors d’oeuvres and beverages.

You can check out the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza on Thursday, November 30 from 6 PM to 9 PM in Walsh Hall. The admission price of $15 dollars will help with student aid and supports scholarship efforts.

For more information, visit http://www.svaga.net.