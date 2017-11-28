Search underway for missing Florida teen and coach

(WTLV) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old Florida girl.

Columbia County deputies are looking for Caitlyn Frisina. They say Frisina left her Fort White home on her own and left her phone, which she fully erased.

They believe that she may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag number Z04CSC.

Rodriguez is a family friend and soccer coach at Fort White High School.

The Columbia County School District has released a letter stating that Rodriguez has been suspended pending the investigation.

