Police seek to identify suspects in burglary on Wilmington Island

By Published:
One suspect (photo on left) was wearing all dark clothing and white gloves. Another suspect (photo in center & right) wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white bucket hat.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two male suspects in a burglary on Wilmington Island.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Islands Precinct, the burglary occurred on North Lancaster Road on Nov. 21 around 10:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects entering the unoccupied residence, going through drawers and cabinets before leaving.

Police describe both suspects as black males in their 20s. One man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white bucket hat. The other man wore all dark clothing and white gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or this incident is asked to contact police. A line is open directly to detectives at 912-525-2355.

Information may also be provided to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

