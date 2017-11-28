Our Hometown: Savannah Christmas Concert to benefit single mothers in need

In Savannah, more than 56-percent of single moms are living in poverty.

Since 2010, local non-profit, Shelter from the Rain, has been providing assistance to low-income single mothers and children in need through acts of kindness that empower the mind, body, and soul.

Monday, December 4, beginning at 7 pm, you’re invited to join Shelter from the Rain and its community partners as they usher in the holiday season with their annual Savannah Christmas Concert: Cookies, Carols and Christmas.

It’s a benefit concert of love at the Historic Savannah Theatre featuring the festive sounds of Isaac Smith, Antwan Smalls & Life Worthy, Laiken Love & Fellowship of Love, with a special duet from legendary songstress Huxsie Scott and her granddaughter, Markeya Relaford.

Fresh baked cookies will be provided by Unforgettable Bakery.

Tickets are $20.

Children 5 and under get in free.

100% of the proceeds will benefit Shelter From the Rain’s efforts.

For more information, visit: shelterfromtherain.com