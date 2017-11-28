Military Greetings



Michelle Jones (South Korea) sends a holiday greeting to her family in Richmond Hill, Georgia.



SPC. Adriana Benton, 392nd Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade, sends holiday greetings to her family and friends in Savannah, Georgia from Camp Buerhing, Kuwait.



Marquis Simon – Holiday Greetings to family and friends in Savannah, Georgia. (South Korea)



SrA Donald Bryant, deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan does a holiday greeting to family and friends in Savannah, Georgia.



Maj. Lance Giannone and family at Minot AFB, ND greet their family from Hudson Fl, Brunswick, GA, Southbend, IN, and Orlando, FL to wish them a happy holiday. at Minot AFB, ND greet their family from Hudson Fl, Brunswick, GA, Southbend, IN, and Orlando, FL to wish them a happy holiday.



Prixie Cruz, stationed in Afghanistan with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, sends out holiday wishes to family in Savannah, GA.



Marine Cpl. Patian sends holiday greetings to MCAS Beaufort, SC. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 sends their holiday greetings from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The squadron’s home station is MCAS Beaufort, SC and they are deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as part of the Unit Deployment Program.



Marine Master Sgt. Benson sends holiday greetings to MCAS Beaufort, SC. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 sends their holiday greetings from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The squadron’s home station is MCAS Beaufort, SC and they are deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as part of the Unit Deployment Program.



SCPO Maurice Bonham sends a holiday greeting to family and friends.



Sailors from various commands stationed in the 7th Fleet area of operations come together to wish everyone back home a happy holiday season.

SSgt Joseph Kerr is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to the middle east and gives a holiday shoutout to loved ones in Savannah, Georgia.

PO2 Kelly sends a holiday greeting to friends and family in Kingsland, Ga.

Staff Sgt. Joy Garcia, with the 59th Medical Wing in San Antonio, sends a holiday greeting to her family in Sylvania, Georgia.

Advertisement

deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan sends a holiday greeting to family and friends in Savannah, Georgia.