Jay-Z, Bruno Mars lead Grammy noms in top categories

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer Published: Updated:
Bruno Mars
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The “B” in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce, or Bruno Mars. Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday’s show, June 25, 2017, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year. Mars, who will open the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is nominated for five awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Jay-Z and Bruno Mars are nominees in the rap- and R&B-dominated top three categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z tops Grammy Awards nominations with 8 nods.

You can see the complete list here.

The Recording Academy said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s “4:44” and Mars’ “24K Magic” are nominated for album of the year alongside Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken My Love!” and Lorde’s “Melodrama.”

Record of the year nominees include Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” Mars’ “24K Magic,” Lamar’s “Humble,” Gambino’s “Redbone” and the year’s biggest hit, “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. “Despacito” is also nominated for song of the year – a songwriter’s award – along with Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” and Julia Michaels’ “Issues.”

Michaels, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert are nominated for best new artist.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s