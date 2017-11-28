GivingTuesday encourages people to find ways to volunteer, donate

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This Tuesday, Nov. 28, is #GivingTuesday, the single largest day of giving following the hyper-consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Millions of people across all 50 states and in 98 countries are expected to participate, likely to surpass last year’s record of over $180 million in donations.

Key Things to Know this Giving Tuesday:

We have two days for getting deals –Black Friday and Cyber Monday. On #GivingTuesday, we have a day for giving back.

#GivingTuesday started at the 92Ynd Street Y in New York 6 years ago as a simple idea to bring people together for a day of unity and gratitude. Today, it’s grown into a global giving movement.

This grassroots movement has been built by individuals, families, organizations and businesses in 50 states and in 98 countries. Millions of people come together on #GivingTuesday to champion the causes they care about and give back to their communities.

Last year, more than $180 million was raised online in just 24 hours in the U.S. alone—a record. People also donate time, clothes, food, and other resources on #GivingTuesday — in fact, enough toys were collected last year to break a Guinness world record, and someone even received a kidney thanks to a donor registration drive orchestrated during #GivingTuesday.

# GivingTuesday is a celebration of the everyday acts of goodness that transcend country, race,and religion. Money and man-hours are marshalled for causes that are ideologically different, but the goal of generosity for its own sake remains the same all over the world.

#GivingTuesday has helped everyday people see themselves as philanthropists for the first time new research found that up to 63% of those who donated on the holiday only gave on #GivingTuesday. Data shows that the holiday creates a net bump in overall yearly giving—it’s proven to not only engage new donors, but motivate existing donors to give more.

