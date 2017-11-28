Georgia musicians nominated for 2018 Grammy Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The nominees for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards have arrived, and a few of this year’s nominated artists have roots in the Peach State

Up for two nominations this year is rock legend Gregg Allman who passed away in May.

Just a few months after his death, Allman’s eighth and final album Southern Blood was released on Sept. 8.

Now the album is up for Best Americana Album and his song “My Only True Friend,” written with Scott Sharrard, received a nomination for Best American Roots Song.

Allman spent time in Juliette (Monroe County) and Macon during the early years of The Allman Brothers Band. In 2000, he moved to Richmond Hill where he spent his remaining years.

Kortney Jamaal Pollard, also known as Mali Music, is nominated this year for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song “Still.”

This is his third nomination, following two in 2015 — Best Gospel Performance/Song for “I Believe” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Mali Is…

Though he lives in Los Angeles now, Mali Music claims Savannah as his hometown.

Also nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance this year is Donald Glover, or Childish Gambino, for his song “Redbone.”

Glover was raised in Stone Mountain, Georgia and spent his early years attending DeKalb School of the Arts.

His nominations this year include Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Awaken, My Love!

In addition to Best Traditional R&B Performance, “Redbone” is up for Record of the Year.

The 60th Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 28 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.