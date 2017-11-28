Georgia Southern mourns loss of students killed in auto crash.

Related Coverage Two Georgia Southern students killed in head-on collision

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Students on the Georgia Southern campus are mourning the loss of two fellow students.

Deacon and Garrett Harris were killed in an accident on Sunday. The brothers were driving back from holiday break when the wrong way driver hit them head on.

Dennis Piecuch, also a student at Georgia Southern, grew up with the Harris brothers.

“That’s actually how I met them through ROTC,” says Piecuch. “We had great times just going on trips and stuff. We just had good times in high school and doing drills and clubs and stuff.

The other driver involved in the crash is still in the hospital.

Friends of the brothers have even taken to Facebook to post messages and pictures about the brothers:

Friends Remember the Harris Brothers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery