Georgia Southern mourns loss of students killed in auto crash.

By Published: Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Students on the Georgia Southern campus are mourning the loss of two fellow students.

Deacon and Garrett Harris were killed in an accident on Sunday. The brothers were driving back from holiday break when the wrong way driver hit them head on.

Dennis Piecuch, also a student at Georgia Southern, grew up with the Harris brothers.

“That’s actually how I met them through ROTC,” says Piecuch. “We had great times just going on trips and stuff. We just had good times in high school and doing drills and clubs and stuff.

The other driver involved in the crash is still in the hospital.

Friends of the brothers have even taken to Facebook to post messages and pictures about the brothers:

Friends Remember the Harris Brothers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s